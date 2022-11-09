Star Wars: The Clone Wars Arc Commander Colt Deploys with Hasbro

The battlefield rages on the frontline of The Clone Wars, and Hasbro continues to bring Republic soldiers to life. We have been slowly getting some fantastic and iconic clone troopers from the Star Wars landscape. As a massive Clone Wars fan, I always love to see new Clones deploy into battle. A new and exclusive figure has just been revealed by Hasbro as Arc Commander Colt joins the fight. Commander Colt had a pivotal role in the Battle of Kamino and is part of the infamous Rancor Battalion. Colt will now join Command Havoc as a The Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusive. He is packed with weapons and will feature a removable helmet, which is a must for any Clone Trooper figure. It is unique Clones like this that I love to see, and I hope Hasbro can continue to bring them alive for teh 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Arc Commander Colt is priced at $16.99, is set for a Spring 2023 release; and pre-orders will go live today at 1 PM on Walmart here.

Commander Colt Reporting for Duty!

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARC COMMANDER COLT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). This ARC Commander Colt action figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. Colt served in Rancor Battalion with ARC Commander Havoc and helped manage cadet training on the world Kamino. Colt protected Tipoca City during an attack on Kamino by assassin Asajj Ventress, where he faced Greivous-and eventually Ventress herself."

"The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 11/9 at 1pm ET exclusively at Walmart. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"