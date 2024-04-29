Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda Statue Debuts from Gentle Giant

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut their latest set of limited edition Star Wars statues

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is easily one of the best projects that takes place in a galaxy far, far away. The animated series was more than your average kids' show; it dived deeper into the Clone Wars and Star Wars mythos than ever before. The original Clone Wars micro-series was just to see if Star Wars fans would watch a Star Wars cartoon, and it surely succeeded. Starting off with a full-length film, the animated project kicked off with a blast on TV screens with "Ambush." The story follows three Clone Troopers, Rys, Jek, and Captain Thire, who have crashed with Jedi Master Yoda. They are trying to survive Count Dooku's forces, with Yoda and the Clones stealing the show.

Capturing that magic, Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled its new Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated bust featuring the one and only Yoda. Standing 5" tall, this Jedi Master is faithfully sculpted right off the screen, animated style and all. He is wielding his signature green lightsaber, which will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. Star Wars fans can snag up this limited edition Yoda statue for $119.99 with a January 2025 release date. Pre-orders are already live online and can also be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Yoda Animated Bust

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Begun the Clone Wars have! The line of Star Wars animated-style mini-busts continues with the reveal of Yoda! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall with his lightsaber raised, this detailed bust is based on his appearance in the Clone Wars animated series and sits atop a black pedestal. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

