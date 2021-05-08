The Mandalorian Receives Disney Stores Exclusive Galley Diorama Statue

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat as Disney Stores are getting an exclusive Diamond Select Toys statue. Coming from The Mandalorian, Din Djarin is back and is reaching for the stars with this new dynamic 10 inch PVC statue. The statue features a highly detailed The Mandalorian in his Beskar armor with Amban Rifle in his hands. He is displayed with his new jetpack in motion, shooting barrels of smoke onto the base of the Diamond Select Toys statue. The Mandalorian First Gallery Diorama Disney Stores Exclusive statue from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $49.99. He can be purchased right now in select stores and online, which collectors can find located here. This is the first Mando statue to release from Diamond Select Toys, so do not miss out on this collectible that will enhance any Star Wars collection.

"The Mandalorian™ Makes his Gallery Diorama Debut at Disney Stores. This is the way! As the world counts the minutes until The Mandalorian Season 3 begins, Diamond Select Toys has teamed up with the Disney Store to offer a dynamic PVC sculpture of the show's star. It's the first-ever Star Wars Gallery Diorama of the Mandalorian, and it's in stores and online now! Depicting the Mandalorian, Din Djarin™, in his beskar™ armor, this approximately 10-inch sculpture shows him soaring skyward powered by his jetpack, supported by twin columns of smoke. He is also wielding his target-obliterating Amban™ phase-pulse blaster, making him a highly mobile force to be reckoned with. Made of high-quality PVC, making it both durable and lightweight, this affordable collectible comes packaged in a full-color window box and is only available through the Disney Store and on shopdisney.com."