The Mandalorian Gets New Pops for Season 2 from Funko

The Mandalorian hype train is back at long last as fans prepare for the premiere of season 2. October 30th is the start of the long-awaited return of Mando and the Child and everyone is celebrating. We have seen some new figures from Hasbro with Star Wars: The Black Series, a new premium statue from Sideshow Collectibles, and even a special edition Polaroid camera. Funko is joining in on the celebration with the introduction of three new The Mandalorian Pop for season 2. Blasting off first is the Mandalorian with The Child as he is wearing his newly acquired jetpack. The mold is quite similar to other Mandalorian Pops like Jango Feet and Boba Fett with the jetpack flame stand. However, with the Child in his arms and his new Beskar armor on this Pop is a great addition to any fans collection. Next up is yet another Pop version of The Child and he is adorable as ever in his new sack. Baby Yoda has been marked as the highest sold Pop from Funko and there is a good reason. This adorable creature fills the hearts of many fans and collectors and these collectibles do his justice. This figure will be a nice figure to add to any fans growing Baby Yoda collection. Last but not least is a new character to The Mandalorian Pop line with the Gamorrean Fighter. The Gamorreans are most notable for being guards in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. While we are all curious what this character does in season 2 fans can get ahead of all the buzz and get this Pop before it gets hotter.

All of these Star Wars The Mandalorian Funko Pops is set to release in November 2020. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other previous waves of Mando Pops that will be great pieces for any fan. The hype for these is still there as the NYCC 2019 Mando Pop is reaching $450 value so any one of these could be the next contender for your Pop grail collection.

"Coming soon: Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Mando Flying w/Jet Pack, Child w/ Bag and Gamorrean Fighter. Pre-order today!"