The Mandalorian Gets New 500 Piece Statue from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant has unveiled yet another Star Wars statue bust from the hit Disney+ live-action series, The Mandalorian. The statue will be based on his beginning season one armor and will be a variant to the statue that Gentle Giant released earlier this year. The Mandalorian will be wearing his Beskar shoulder Pauldron that he receives just before his long journey and meeting of The Child. This 7 inches tall Star Wars statue is packed with detail that any Mandalorian fan will want their collection. If fans missed the original release of the statue, this variant is a nice second and will be extremely limited with only 500 pieces being made.

Gentle Giant Ltd. had given fans a great set of The Mandalorian statues since the show's debut last year. It is always nice to see the return of a badass statue like this, but they keep it exclusive with a variant twist. This will allow the original statute to keep its value and give new collectors more opportunities to obtain a similar design. The Mandalorian Beskar Pauldron Mini Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. will be priced at roughly $120. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. He is set to ship out in Spring 2021, and don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars statues also available from Gentle Giant to enhance your growing collection.

"This beskar alloy is generous! Sporting the first pauldron to come from his beskar deposit, the Mandalorian prepares to execute his contract on the Child in this new variant bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, as well as translucent flame effects. Limited to only 500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. A Gentlegiantltd.com exclusive!"