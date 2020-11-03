Hot Toys Announces 1/4th Scale The Mandalorian & The Child Figure Set

Hot Toys has finally unveiled their upcoming 1/4th scale The Mandalorian figures. Besides the increased size, they will be based on the second season of the characters with this The Mandalorian and The Child figure set. The bounty hunter Din Djarin aka Mando, will stand at a massive 18″ tall, and his companion, The Child, will be at roughly 3.5″ tall. There will be a standard and deluxe version offered by Hot Toys. The standard Mandalorian and Child set will come with a nice set of interchangeable parts for both figures, like Mando getting swappable hands and magnetic jetpack. The Child, on the other hand, will get two head sculpts, swappable hands, and ears. Swappable parts aren't the only thing as the standard set comes with thermal detonators, pistole, rifle, Pram, flamethrower effect, and so much more. This Mandalorian and Child Hot Toys set will be priced at $545.

The Mandalorian and The Child Deluxe Set will come with everything from the standard edition set. On top of all those accessories, it will also include a heavy blaster accessory and an additional dynamic diorama display base. The base showcases highlights from the series with sculpted designs like IG-11, helmet, and a Mythosaur skull that is front and center. To make things even more exciting, the base will have a light-up LED function. Coming in at $655, this is one set that fans will take their collection to new heights. Pre-orders for the deluxe version are live and can be found located here when live.

Hot Toys Introduces The Mandalorian 1/4th Scale Figure Set.

"Star Wars The Mandalorian – The Mandalorian & The Child (Deluxe Version) 1/4th scale Collectible Set. "You expect me to search the galaxy for the home of this creature and deliver it to a race of enemy sorcerers?" It is time to witness the next chapter of the formidable Mandalorian and little sidekick the Child's extraordinary journey in the dangerous galaxy with the launch of the new season of the highly acclaimed Star Wars series The Mandalorian!"

"Today, Hot Toys is very excited to present a stunning Deluxe Version 1/4 scale collectible set of The Mandalorian and the Child! Based on the appearance of the Mandalorian from the new season, the highly-accurate quarter-scale figure stands approximately 46cm tall, featuring meticulously crafted Beskar armor pieces and helmet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, his signature blaster rifle, pistol and blade, flamethrower effect, a satchel bag, and a range of accessories."

"The quarter-scale collectible figure of the Child standing at 9cm tall features two interchangeable head sculpts with amazing likeness and 3 pairs of interchangeable ears, a specially tailored robe, a necklace, the little foundling's favorite silver knob, and a hover pram! This Deluxe Version will exclusively include a beautifully crafted Mandalorian themed diorama display base with LED light-up function, featuring elements of E-Web heavy repeating blaster, IG-11™, a Mandalorian's helmet, and mythosaur™ skull signet. This Deluxe Version 1/4 scale collectible set of this clan of two is the perfect addition to your treasured collection! "This is the way."

Specifications

Special Features: Diorama figure stand with LED light-up function, including elements of battle-damaged IG-11, a Mandalorian's helmet, heavy repeating blaster, and Mythosaur skull signet

The 1/4th scale The Mandalorian Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of The Mandalorian in the live action series The Mandalorian

A newly developed silver-colored the Mandalorian's helmet and attachable torch light device with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Specially applied weathering effects on armor, weapons, and accessories.

Approximately 46cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding a rifle

One (1) dagger holding the right hand

One (1) left fist

Costume:

One (1) dark grey colored cape

One (1) silver colored chest armor

One (1) dark grey colored undershirt with silver shoulder armors and Mudhorn signet

One (1) dark grey colored vest

One (1) dark grey colored undervest

One (1) dark grey colored abdominal pad

One (1) brown colored leather-like utility belt with pistol holster and ammo clips

One (1) left silver colored gauntlet with interchangeable firing modes (normal and missile firing)

One (1) right silver colored gauntlet

One (1) pair of dark grey colored pants with battle damaged thigh guards

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots with weathering effect

One (1) blue colored left knee guard

One (1) pair of brown colored calf armors

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) blade

One (1) wired grappling hook

Accessories:

One (1) magnetically attachable silver jetpack

One (1) touch device with LED light up (attachable to belt)

Three (3) thermal detonator (attachable to belt)

One (1) detonator

One (1) satchel bag

One (1) tracking fob

One (1) piece of Beskar

One (1) flamethrower effect accessory

A specially designed diorama figure stand with LED light up function, including elements of battle damaged IG-11, a Mandalorian's helmet, heavy repeating blaster, and Mythosaur skull signet (battery operated)***

Artists:

Figure Painted by Lok Ho

Figure Art Directed by JC. Hong

Diorama Figure Base 3D designed by Studio HIVE

The 1/4th scale The Child Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of the Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Two (2) newly developed interchangeable head sculpts capturing The Child's facial expressions (natural, and mouth-opened)

Highly-detailed facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Approximately 9cm tall

Newly developed body with specialize frame for wide range of articulations

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable ears including:

One (1) pair of relaxed ears

One (1) pair of upward pointing ears

One (1) pair of downward pointing ears

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable arm with hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of knob holding hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) beige-colored robe

Accessories:

One (1) hover pram with cover and brown colored blanket

One (1) Mythosaur emblem necklace with strap

One (1) silver colored knob