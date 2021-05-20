Funko Reveals New Wave of Star Wars The Mandalorian Pop Vinyls

Fans of The Mandalorian are in for a real treat as new Pops from the hit Star Wars television show have been revealed by Funko. Collectors have been waiting for season 2 Pops from the series, and Funko has delivered with a nice assortment of reveals. There are a total of 10 Pops coming out, with 1 of them being a Chase Variant and 3 of them set are retailer exclusives. There are plenty of debut figures in this wave, like the Dark Trooper as seen in the final episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian, as well as an unmasked Din Djarin. The entire wave of new The Mandalorian of Vinyls will consist of:

Din Djarin Unmasked with The Child

Bo-Katan with Helmet

Bo-Katan Unmasked Chase Variant

The Return of Boba Fett

Ahsoka Tano with Dual Lightsabers

The Child with Cookie

Cyborg Dark Trooper

The Child with Butterfly (GameStop/EB Games Exclusive)

The Child with face hugging Squid (Target Exclusive)

Hooded Ahsoka Tano with Dual Lightsabers (Amazon Exclusive)

There are a lot of amazing Pops in this wave of figures, with plenty of Mandalorians to fill that Star Wars collecting void. Fans are finally getting the Return of Boba Felt with his black robed outfit underneath the armor. We are also getting a Bo-Katan, but this time she will have a 1:6 ratio of getting an unmasked Chase Variant. This will be a must-have Pop vinyl for The Mandalorian fans, and many places are offering Chase bundles, guaranteeing you are getting one for your collection like here. For the rest of these Pops Vinyls, pre-orders already live here and can be expected to release in August 2021. Some of the retailer exclusives are also starting to appear, so be sure to check out their retrospective sites, so you do not miss out on one.