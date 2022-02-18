Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Arrives at Hot Toys

Time travel is possible once again as Hot Toys reveals their newest Back to the Future II collectible with the DeLorean! That is right, at long last, the time traveling DeLorean is coming to Hot Toys on 1/6th scale and yes, it can hold your Marty McFly, and Doc Brown figures. Measuring 28" long, 13" wide, and 9" tall, the entire Delorean is faithfully from Back to the Future II with the ability to switch between driving and flying mode. The entire interior and exterior feature a high amount of detail as well as an LED effect with the car's usual light, Flux capacitor, undercarriage, wheel rims, system display, and time circuit display. This Back to the Future collectible is no cheap feature, and it comes with a hefty price tag of $825. Set to release between May – June 2023, the DeLorean is up for pre-order right here, and check out everything about this beauty below.

"Back to the Future II – DeLorean Time Machine 1/6th Scale Collectible Vehicle – "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads." – Doc Brown. The time-traveling duo Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown hop in the DeLorean Time machine again and travel into the future to save Marty's future son from disaster, only to return to discover their own time has somehow transformed completely. Inspired by the classic blockbuster, Back to the Future II, today Hot Toys is excited to present the iconic DeLorean Time Machine as 1/6th scale Collectible Vehicle with foldable wheels for hover mode."

"Crafted with impressive workmanship, the movie-accurate DeLorean Time Machine collectible vehicle measures 72cm long, displays an impressive amount of details including multiple LED light-up points on the exterior design and interior controls, signature gull-wing doors, foldable wheels for flight hover mode, real-like cable wires across exterior structure, detail recreation of the time machine engine deck and cabin controls, and a specially designed base for the hovering DeLorean Time Machine. Hit up to 88mph and pre-order this 1/6th scale DeLorean Time Machine collectible vehicle for your Time Travelling collection!"

The 1/6th scale DeLorean Time Machine Collectible Vehicle specially features:

Authentically and detailed likeness of DeLorean Time Machine in Back to the Future II

Approximately 72cm L x 35cm W x 25cm H

Exterior styling features:

LED light up function designs on headlights & rear signal lights, wheel rims, undercarriage, and reactor cooling vents

Functional gull-wing doors

Rotatable wheels can be folded and transform into a hovering Delorean Time Machine

Real-like cable wires across body and detailed structure of the engine cover, including Mr. Fusion energy reactor, nuclear reactor and reactor cooling vents at the rear car body

Interior design features:

Cabin controls with LED light up function including dashboard, Time Circuits Display, overhead panels, flux capacitor, and system display

Two (2) seaters

Sized to fit with Marty McFly and Doc Brown 1/6th scale Collectible Figures

Accessory:

Specially designed vehicle base for flight hover mode display

*Prototype shown, final product may be slightly different. **Light up function can be operated by USB power or battery. ***Battery not included for collectible. AA batteries required. **** USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, Micro USB cable is required. *****Product details could be subjected to change without further notice.

