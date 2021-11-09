Become A Fallout NCR Veteran Ranger with Replica Bethesda Helmet

Return to Fallout: New Vegas with the return of a long awaited collectible with the New California Republic's Ranger helmet. This limited replica has a 5,000 edition size and is made up of plastic, metal and will have the ability to fit up to an XL Helmet size. The Fallout helmet features adjustable straps, a display stand and will even have LED lights adding some red to those eyes. Enter the Wasteland in style with this New California Republic Veteran Ranger's that also included a metal NCR buckle and Deathclaw sticker. The replica is only priced at $179.99 and will be a necessary addition to any fan's collection with pre-orders already live and located here. Set to release in April 2022, this helmet will surely sell out like previous ones, so be sure to get one of the 5,000 made.

"The honor of wearing the Black Armor is reserved for the New California Republic's best of the best. Rumors say that they chew nails and spit napalm. Is that true, Ranger? This limited edition, wearable helmet lights up with LED's to complete the look! Display it on the stand, while not wearing it. This bundle also includes a metal NCR belt buckle and a Ferocious Deathclaw window sticker!"

Helmet: 12.28 x 12.21 x 13.23 inches (31.2cm x 31cm x 33.6cm)

Buckle: 3 inches (7.62cm)

Sticker: 8 inches (20.32cm)

Helmet is made of plastic, metal, and other materials and fits up to an XL helmet size

Adjustable inner straps

Buckle is made of metal

Wearable helmet with LED lights (requires 2 x AA Batteries (not included) )

) Display stand included

Limited edition to only 5,000 pieces

Helmet does not offer protection

Box Contents

New California Republic Ranger Veteran helmet

Display stand

New California Republic Metal Belt buckle

Ferocious Deathclaw window sticker