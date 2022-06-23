Build Your Own Star Wars Inquisitor Lightsaber with Hasbro

To no one's surprise, Hasbro's new Star Wars Haslab crowdfunding lightsaber is not doing so well. The Third Sister (Reva) is getting her Inquisitor lightsaber turned into a very impressive $500 Force FX Elite release. As cool as it is, it is not something many fans want, and it is very unclear if the Haslab will actually get funded. To make things even more confusing, Hasbro has released an even better and cheaper Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks set. The Force FX Elite sabers are truly impressive, but I grew up on the cheap saber releases that we got for The Phantom Menace. This is a set I have been looking for with a fantastic double-bladed electronic saber building kit featuring all of teh new Inquisitor blades.

All of the Inquisitor blades come together for one massive Masterworks forge set. This will allow Sith apprentices to create their own red lightsaber with two extendable red blades, two caps, two electronic hilts, and three clip-on rings. The handle is customizable and will feature sound effects with three modes of play. A double-bladed and two solo saber playability are available as well, and for $66.99, this is a perfect Star Wars collectible for fans. The Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set is set to release in Fall 2022, Pre-orders are not live, but all-new Star Wars releases can be found here.

"STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE INQUISITOR MASTERWORKS SET DOUBLE-BLADED ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $66.99/Available: Fall 2022). The hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi is on!"

"Gear up for the fight with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE INQUISITOR MASTERWORKS SET DOUBLE-BLADED ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Reva (Third Sister) in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series on Disney+. Featuring entertainment-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this customizable Lightsaber includes 2 extendable red blades, 2 caps, 2 electronic hilts, and 3 clip-on rings for kids ages 4 and up to create their own Lightsaber with 3 modes of play."