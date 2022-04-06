Star Wars The Mandalorian Trapper Wolf X-Wing Helmet Debuts at Hasbro

It is always fun to see when directors put themselves into their work, especially when it comes to Star Wars. Star Wars legends Dave Filoni dove into the role of X-Wing Pilot Trapper Wolf in The Mandalorian. He already received his very own action figure from The Black Series, and now fans can get his helmet. Another Replica Star Wars helmet is on the way with a one size fits all design, padded inside, and electronic elements. From simulated sounds, premiums weathered deco, and LED lights; fans get to dive into the Star Wars world as the one and only Trapper Wolf. This replica helmet is set to release in Spring 2023 for $131.99 and will release as a Fan Channel Exclusive. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Black Series Trapper Wolf Electronic helmet will go live tomorrow (4/7) at 1 PM EST here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TRAPPER WOLF ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the galaxy with this premium roleplay item, STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TRAPPER WOLF ELECTRONIC HELMET. This THE BLACK SERIES roleplay item is a full-scale reproduction of Trapper Wolf's iconic helmet, and features highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, interior padding, electronic lights and sound FX, inspired by both the attack of Ranzar Malk's space station or the pursuit of The Mandalorian's Razor Crest."

"It also includes 3 internal speakers, which create an immersive surround sound experience while synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate sounds, as well as a communication from Carson Teva. Fans and collectors can imagine suiting up for flight as the respected leader of a squadron of X-Wings with the Trapper Wolf Electronic Helmet. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET at HasbroPulse.com and additional fan channel retailers."