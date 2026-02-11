Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Comics Secret Wars Symbiote Suit Spider-Man Revealed

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Marvel Legends Spider-Man symbiote suit figure from the iconic Secret Wars storyline.

The black costume, first seen in Secret Wars #8, is a fan favorite and key part of Spider-Man's history.

The figure features premium detail, extra hands, and a retro card back for collectors and fans alike.

Pre-orders start at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an official release date set for Spring 2026.

Secret Wars #8 (1984) is one of the most important single issues in Marvel Comics history, and a lot of that importance comes from what seems like a small moment at first. The issue is best known for Spider-Man acquiring his new black costume, which is a fan-favorite design. During the Secret Wars event on Battleworld, Peter Parker's red-and-blue suit is damaged, and he searches for a replacement. He then encounters what he believes is advanced alien technology that can create new suits, and the machine gives him a sleek black suit with a white spider emblem.

This new suit enhances Peter's abilities and generates organic webbing, which feels like a massive upgrade. Hasbro now captures that first contact with a new Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure that shows Peter's costume has been taken over. This is a very unique and long-awaited design that many Spider-Man fans have been wanting, and Hasbro has knocked it out of the park. This new figure will be released as part of Hasbro's Marvel Legends Secret Wars collection and will get a retro card back. Pre-orders are available today on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Secret Wars – Spider-Man (Alien Costume)

"His costume damaged amid the chaos of the Secret Wars, Spider-Man encounters a mysterious glob that replaces his suit with an all-black one. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Spider-Man (Alien Costume) from Marvel's Secret Wars II and Marvel Comics. Includes 2 alternate hands — plus a "secret" shield inspired by the original Secret Wars figure releases. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Spider-Man (Alien Costume) and other collectible Marvel action figures."

