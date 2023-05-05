Star Wars: The Clone Wars Darth Sidious Has Arrived at Hot Toys Hot Toys is back with even more Star Wars reveals as they enter the animated world of The Clone Wars with some new figures.

It is not often that Dark Sidious gets his own hands dirty, but there have been some occasions where he has. One of which was in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as he traveled to Mandalore to put his previous apprentice in his place. Taking on both Darth Maul and Savage Oppress, Darth Sidious wields two red lightsabers and showcases the full power of the dark side. Hot Toys brings this moment to life with their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars figure. He will come with a variety of red lightsaber effects as well as an excellent selection of swappable hands, including some featuring Sith Lighting. He will also have a realistic head sculpt, which can be hidden under the tailored cloak. Put Darth Maul in his place and show off your love for the Sith with this impressive figure. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Darth Sidious is priced at $265, is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Embrace the Dark Side with Hot Toys Star Wars

"The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural, and Sheev Palpatine™ is the most infamous follower of its doctrines. Living a double life, he was a Naboo™ Senator and also Darth Sidious, a power-hungry Sith Lord. He began his play for control of the galaxy by orchestrating the invasion of Naboo, while at the same time positioning himself to be voted Supreme Chancellor in a special election. When the Clone Wars began on Geonosis™ between the Republic's new clone army and the droids of the Separatists — with the Jedi caught in the middle — Sidious was pleased, and victory was in sight."

"In celebration of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animation series' 20th anniversary, Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to introduce the new Darth Sidious Sixth Scale Collectible Figure! The greatly detailed Star Wars collectible figure is specially created with authentic styling featuring a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness and separate rolling eyeballs system, finely tailored outfit, dual lightsabers, sculpted hands with Force lightning effects, and a themed figure base!"

The Darth Sidious Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Sidious in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system

Highly-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture on face

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 29 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable newly sculpted hands including: One (1) pair of gesture hands with Force lightning effects One (1) pair of light saber holding hands One (1) pair of relaxed hands Two (2) gesture hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) brownish red colored hooded robe with navy cape and brooch

One (1) black colored tunic with belt

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) pair of LED-lighted red lightsaber (red light, power operated)

One (1) pair of lightsaber hilt

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessory: