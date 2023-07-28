Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, rebels, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ghost HasLab Becomes Fully Funded

The new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab campaign from Hasbro has hit its minimum goal, but there is more to unlock

Star Wars: Rebels fans are in for a treat as the new The Vintage Collection HasLab has been fully funded. That is right, the Ghost will be arriving in Fall 2024 as the original goal of 8,000 backers has been met. Coming in at $499.99, fans wasted no time placing orders for this iconic from the hit animated series and returning to the screen for Ahsoka. The ship will measure 28" wide, 34" long, and 13" tall, with an included Phantom II ship, and removable panels. With the unlock of the Ghost, Star Wars fans will also get a card-backed Hera action figure, but the fun doesn't have to stop there. Now the real fun begins as Kanan, Ezra, and Zen are all the Tier Unlocks for the HasLab at 11,000, being the next stop. Collectors can back this already-funded project right here, with the HasLab ending on September 6, 2023.

Now Bring Home the Star Wars: Rebels Crew with Hasbro

"In addition to this amazing base offering, we are also excited to share several incredible unlock tiers tied to the Ghost. After all, it just wouldn't be the same without some of the crew members you've come to love. With each funding goal we hit, you'll get another chance to recreate more and more iconic moments with characters from Star Wars Rebels:

Tier #1 (Threshold: 11,000 Backers): EZRA BRIDGER Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure Includes: Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt, blaster, flip-up Scout Trooper Helmet, and white Loth-cat accessories



Tier #2 (Threshold: 14,000 Backers): KANAN JARRUS Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure Includes: Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt, blaster, face mask, and interchangeable portrait head accessories



Tier #3 (Threshold: 17,000 Backers): GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure Includes: Bo-Rifle (blaster form) and Bo-Rifle (staff form) accessories



Don't miss out! This crowdfunded project will run from July 21st 2023 5:45PM ET to September 6th 11:59PM ET. We need 8,000 backers to fund the base offering. If successful, the project will begin shipping Fall 2024"

