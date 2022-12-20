Star Wars TIE Bomber Flies On In with New Set from LEGO

It is time to destroy the Rebel Scum with style, as LEGO is back with a brand new Star Wars set. Coming to fans right from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the TIE Bomber is ready to deploy. Featuring 625 pieces, the Empire is ready to bring some firepower to the battlefront with an impressive model that comes in at 4" high, 6" long, and 7.5" wide. Three Star Wars minifigures are included with Vice Admiral Sloane, the TIE Bomber Pilot, and Darth Vader. Collector will also be able to build the lovable Gonk Droid for assistance. The TIE Bomber has a functioning cockpit, stud shooters, and a dropping tornado attack. LEGO has given Star Wars fans a must own set here, allowing them to build up their Imperial Forces with a deadly starship to change the tide of any battle. The Star Wars TIE Bomber is priced at $64.99, set for a January 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live but can be found here.

Put Fear in the Rebels with the LEGO TIE Bomber

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back fans can play out Imperial missions to defeat the Rebel Alliance with this LEGO® brick-built TIE Bomber (75347) starfighter toy. It features an opening minifigure cockpit, a torpedo-dropping function and 2 stud shooters. A top gift idea for Star Wars™ fans aged 9 and up, this action-packed, buildable toy playset also includes Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot LEGO minifigures with weapons, plus a Gonk Droid LEGO figure and a cart to transport torpedoes to the TIE Bomber."

3 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures with weapons, plus a Gonk Droid – Darth Vader with a lightsaber, Vice Admiral Sloane and a TIE Bomber Pilot, each with a blaster pistol, plus a Gonk Droid LEGO figure

Built for battle play – The TIE Bomber has an opening minifigure cockpit, a warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function for 4 torpedoes (the set includes 6 buildable torpedoes) and 2 stud shooters

Cart to transport torpedoes to the TIE Bomber – The cart has space for a LEGO® minifigure driver and for 2 torpedoes at the back

Build, play and display – This brick-built TIE Bomber model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) long and 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide