Star Wars TVC Battle Droid Army Builder Battle Pack Reissue Revealed

Hasbro has seemingly unlocked a few of their previous Star Wars exclusives to Fan Channel sites including army builder packs

Set includes four 3.75-inch B1 battle droids from The Phantom Menace, with premium detail and articulation

Features standard droids, a commander, removable backpacks, antennas, and blaster rifles for each figure

Available for pre-order at $62.99, packaged in a windowless box, with release expected December 2025

Hasbro has definitely been targeting the secondary market lately, as it has been reissuing a number of hit ticket items. From rare Marvel Legends and Black Series, to previously sought-after Transformers, and even Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. More reissues are on the way, as Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store have acquired previous Hasbro Pulse exclusive sets, such as the Battle Droid 2-Pack. This special army building set features four B1 battle droids as seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Standing at a 3.75‑inch scale, this set gives you four droid figures to build up your ranks with three standard B1 battle droids plus one "commander" droid. Each figure features Star Wars movie‑accurate deco and multiple points of articulation as the Trade Federation rises. As for accessories, Hasbro did include removable backpacks, droid antennas, and blaster rifles for each, and collecting a few of these bad boys will give you a Separatist Army in no time. These figures are not card-backed and are all packaged in a single windowless box. Pre-orders are now live for $62.99, with a December 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Battle Droid Build Up Pack

"The soulless ranks of Separatist armies are dominated by tall, thin B1 battle droids built as mechanical imitations of their Geonosian designers. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection! Based on battle droids from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

Product Features

3.75-inch scale (9.53cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace film

Collector-grade quality with premium details

Figure features multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

4 Battle Droid figures

4 Removable backpacks

4 Droid antennas

4 Blaster rifles

