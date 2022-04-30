Masters of the Universe Sorceress Brings the Magic to Iron Studios

One of Eternia's most powerful beings has arrived as a brand new Masters of the Universe statue. Iron Studios has slowly been revealing Masters of the Universe statues, and now the Sorceress has arrived. Connected to Grayskull, this legendary character has easily pushed the MOTU story into what it is. Working in the background, the Sorceress finally needs her own time to shine and Iron Studios gives that to her. Coming in at 11.8 inches tall, the Master of the Universe Sorceress is beautifully sculpted with tons of hand-painted detail. Her design features textured feathers, a classic portrayal, and she stands on a Castle Grayskull base.

Iron Studios continues to capture the magic of the Masters of the Universe franchise with these statues. Featuring more modern design and updated details, these characters come to life like never before. I have always loved the Sorceress's design, and her beauty and outfit are captured perfectly. This Masters of the Universe statue is priced at $139.99, set to release in 2023, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out other MOTU statue like Prince Adam, Skeletor, and many more on the way.

"With an extensive knowledge of magic and history, she is a channel to the crescent energies, acting as a mystic guardian to Castle Grayskull, and protector of all the secrets lying within its walls. In the past called Teela Na, when her village was attacked by Evil Horde's servants, she sought help in Castle Grayskull, and after being welcomed in the mystic fortress by her predecessor, she took the mantle of protector and ended up being known as the Sorceress from Castle Grayskull."

"Responsible for delivering the Sword of Power to Prince Adam so that he could become He-Man, and granting the Sword of Protection to Princess Adora so that she could transform into She-Ra, the Sorceress keeps as secret the fact that she is the mother of Teela, captain of Eternia's royal guard and Adam's childhood friend. Although considered one of Eternia's most powerful beings, her powers are connected to Grayskull and are weaker when she leaves the castle, so when she needs to go out, she takes the shape of a falcon named Zoar. Her powers include telepathy, telekinesis, clairvoyance, teleportation, large-scale energy barriers, mystic rays, illusory projections, and transformation."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11.8 in (H) x 7.8 in (W) x 5.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.6 lbs

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023