Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios

Hasbro Deploys the Iron Man Mark 42 Armor with Marvel Legends

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

Hasbro is back with even more Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga figures as Iron Man makes a superhero landing. This is the second Iron Man figure to arrive in this new wave, and this one comes from Captain America: Civil War. Tony Stark is all for the Sakovia Accords and will even fight Cap to fight for his beliefs. The Mark 46 armor has been deployed and is ready for action with this sweet new Marvel Legends figure that is packed with detail. This new Marvel Studios wave of figures are simple relereases with some new accessories but are perfect for collectors who missed previous drops. Iron Man will come with an extra pair of hands, repulsor effects, as well as two heads with armored and an unmasked Tony Stark sculpt. Hasbro has these new figures priced at $24.99, he is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Check out some of the other Civil War figures in the new Legends wave with War Machine and Spider-Man.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN MARK 46 – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The chief source of funding and equipment for the Avengers, Tony Stark still finds time to suit up and join Earth's Mightiest Heroes as Iron Man. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN MARK 46 figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Captain America: Civil War! Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and Repulsor Blast FX."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!