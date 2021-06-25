The Mandalorian and Grogu Receive New Figure Set From Hot Toys

Star Wars fans have had some time to breathe since the Season 2 finale of the hit television series, The Mandalorian. Since then, we continue to see a remarkable selection of collectible come out, especially from Hot Toys. The toy company is back once again as they unveil their newest standard and deluxe versions of their Din Djarin and Grogu 1/6th scale figure set. These figures feature the latest depictions of the characters from the second season and are loaded with detail and accessories. Both The Mandalorian figures will feature an unmasked Dij head sculpt and the newly-developed chrome-plated helmet and armor pieces. The bounty hunter will also get the Darksaber, jetpack, Beskar spear, weapon effects, and his trusty blaster and pistol. Grogu will also receive a new carrying pouch that will allow Din to carry this moveable foundling on their journey.

As for the Deluxe edition, Hot Toys has included extra accessories from the first part of the Season Season with his return to Tatooine. Loaded out with extra baggage and Boba Fett's armor, Din Djarin must continue on to find a Jedi. These extra accessories do not change much about the figure, but they will give Star Wars fans more displaying options. The Mandalorian and Grogu 1/6th scale figure set is priced at $330 for the standard and $375 for the deluxe. They are both expected to release between February – December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian figures coming soon, like Kuiil and the Blurrg.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale The Mandalorian™ and Grogu™ Collectible Set (Deluxe Version). "Alright, pal. It's time to go. Don't be afraid." The Mandalorian™, known to a few as Din Djarin™, is a battle-worn bounty hunter, making his way through a dangerous galaxy in an uncertain age. After meeting the mysterious alien foundling, Din took the young Grogu™ in his care and was quested to reunite him with its own kind through a series of adventures and dangerous missions."

"Today, Hot Toy is delighted to expand the highly popular The Mandalorian series and officially introduce a special Deluxe Version 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and Grogu collectible set! Meticulously crafted based on the his latest appearance in the live-action series, the Mandalorian 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness, chrome-plated Beskar helmet and armor pieces, finely tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, Mando's iconic rifle and blaster, a selection of weapon firing effects, a darksaber, a Beskar spear, and a display base! Furthermore, this collectible set specially features a standing Grogu and a pouch for the Mandalorian to carry the foundling."

"For this Deluxe Version, it exclusively includes the Boba Fett™ helmet, jetpack, and baggage that the Mandalorian had retrieved and had to carry with the broken Swoop Bike part after the vehicle was sabotaged! Commemorate the memorable moments of the Mandalorian and Grogu with this extraordinary collectible set!"