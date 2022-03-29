Darksiders II Death Comes to First 4 Figures with New Deadly Statue

First 4 Figures is back at it again as they reveal their newest video game statue with Darksiders. Their next statue comes to us from Darksiders II with one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Death. Death is back, and now collectors can bring him home with this highly detailed 36" tall statue. Death is holding his deadly scythes, and like usually, First 4 FIgure is offering other versions of the Darksiders statues. However, the standard is the simplest and cheaper version coming in at $579. Other versions do include swappable hand parts and added LED capability bringing a little more life to Death. First 4 Figures really do capture these statues right off the screen, and gamers will be able to find this one right here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest Darksiders collectible, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and protagonist of the second game, Death! The concept for this statue is inspired by official Darksiders II artworks, where on majority of them Death dons the Necromancer armor set. This is a lootable armor set in the game that increases Death's Arcane Abilities. The weapon he's wielding is his signature dual scythes, which is his starting weapon, and the base design is of the Kingdom of the Dead, which is one of the major overworlds in Darksiders II."

"Another thing to note is the Amulet shards on his chest. The Amulet is a trinket that contains the souls of his Nephilim brethren he slew, and the Crowfather is the keeper of this Amulet. After Death's encounter with the Crowfather early into the game, the Amulet shatters and its fragments dig deep into Death's chest, forever serving as a reminder of the sin he committed against his kind."

Darksiders – Death (Standard Edition) comes with the following:

Darksiders – Death resin painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Darksiders art style

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card