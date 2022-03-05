Street Fighter Chun-Li Prepares for Her Wedding with PCS Collectibles

PCS Collectibles does it again as they reveal their newest Street Fighter DLC Costume statues. Coming in at 15.5 inches tall, Chun-Li is back and is ready to walk down the aisle with her Street Fighter V DLC wedding dress costume. Featuring a faithfully recreated costume from the hit fighting game, Chun-Li is showcased in a gorgeous white wedding dress. The added sculpt details bring the fabric design to life with this piece all while wearing her signature hair buns. She is placed on a wood floor with rose petals as he is placed in a seductive pose, just like most PCS Collectibles Street Fighter statues. PCS Collectibles is also releasing a Player 2 version of this statue showcasing this entire statue but in black and red. Whatever version you, they both come in at $655, and through Sideshow Collectibles, you can get a companion Art Print to go with it. Pre-orders are already live with Player 1 here and Player 2 here, with they set to release between April – June 2023.

"Wedding Chun-Li Statue by PCS – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Wedding Chun-Li: Season Pass 1:4 Scale Statue, coming down the aisle to join your lineup of Street Fighter collectibles. Here comes the bride — ready for battle! The Wedding Dress Chun-Li Statue measures 15.5" tall and 9" wide as the iconic Street Fighter heroine stands on a wood-like floor dotted with pink flower petals. The gorgeous white wedding gown emphasizes her gracefulness and athletic physique as Chun-Li slips the garter from her leg ahead of a fight."

"Inspired by the Street Fighter V DLC alternate costume, the Wedding Dress Chun-Li Statue faithfully recreates her in-game character model as a beautiful, three-dimensional video game collectible. Her costume is fully sculpted and features detailed textures to mimic dynamic fabric movement and lace-like elements. Chun-Li's wedding dress is also decorated with clusters of roses, and two sheer sculpted ribbons add a touch of elegance to her signature hair buns. The ensemble is finished with jewelry accents, including earrings, a necklace, and anklets. Dressed to impress, Chun-Li is sure to stun — in more ways than one — when paired alongside your other video game collectibles."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Wedding Chun-Li: Season Pass 1:4 Scale Statue also includes a collectible art print measuring 11×17" by artist Edwin Huang, making a perfect display pairing for the Street Fighter statue."