Stitch Goes Wild With New Lilo & Stitch Beast Kingdom Mini's

Experiment 626 is back for more fun, chaos, and collecting as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest Mini Egg Attack figurines. Coming from the hit Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch, fans can showcase Stitch in a variety of poses and outfits straight from the film. The set will contain 6 figures in total, with Stitch in some adorable displays like him as Elvis, a superhero, playing the ukulele, sand mermaid, eating ice cream, and surfing. Each of these Lilo & Stitch Mini Egg Attack is beautifully detailed and will make an excellent miniature piece for your collection, office, or just around the house. Beast Kingdom has the Lilo & Stitch Mini Egg Attack Witch Series Set of figurines priced at $65.99. They are expected to ship out in January 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be located here.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is gearing up for a summer of sun, sea, and sand with a host of new 3-inch Mini Egg Attack action figurines from the wonderful world of Disney's Lilo And Stitch. Take home a series of seven out of this world Stitch mini figurines that will rock your world!"

Each figurine is ready to impress with an individually themed design: