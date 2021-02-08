Street Fighter Blanka Ultra Unleashes His Fury with PCS Collectibles

There is a rumble in the jungle as PCS Collectibles announces their newest statue from the hit fighting game Street Fighter. PCS continues their Ultra statue series as the beast Blanka is unleashed as their next fighter makes his entrance. Standing roughly 26.5" tall, this Street Fighter is not holding back with not one but two statues featuring both Player 1 and Player 2 paint schemes. Both statues capture Blanka's in-game character design in amazing fashion as he is posed dynamically on an Amazon River Basin base. Blanka is packed with amazing detail and is and ready to take on any fighter that gets in his path.

Both Street Fighter Blanka Ultra Statues from PCS Collectibles are very well designs and extremely limited. The normal Player 1 statue, which features classic green skin and orange hair, is limited to 300 pieces. The Player 2 statue features yellow skin and blue hair, and he is limited to only 200 pieces. Both Street Fighter statues are priced at $600, set to release between Aug – Oct 2021, and pre-orders will go live on February 11, 2021, with Sideshow Collectibles. Fans can RSVP here and pick the Blanka statue that best suits your playing needs and enhance your gaming collection.

"Street Fighter – Blanka Ultra 1/4 Scale Statue. The absolutely phenomenal Blanka 1:4 scale statue from our Street Fighter Ultra line has been revealed. This ferocious piece will be available in the classic player 1 colors of green and orange, or the memorable yellow and blue player 2 colors as a Sideshow exclusive.

The Blanka Ultra 1:4 Scale Statue measures 26.67" tall as Street Fighter's very own Brazilian bad boy pounces atop a base inspired by the Amazon River Basin stage. This ultra-detailed 1:4 scale statue is entirely sculpted, meticulously recreating Blanka's actual in-game character models to ensure accuracy to this monstrous man's iconic design. Preparing to tear into his enemies, Blanka bares his fangs and flexes the deadly claws on his hands and feet. His muscular physique also features sculpted red-orange hair, a pair of frayed pants, and metallic shackles on his ankles."

Blanka 1:4 Scale Statue:

Edition Size: 300

Product measurements in inches/weight: 27" x 16.5" x 13.5"

Product features: Fully painted statue on jungle themed base.

Shipping Date: Aug – Oct 2021

Suggested retail price: $600

Blanka (Player 2 Version) Ultra 1:4 Scale Statue:

Edition Size: 200

Product measurements in inches/weight: 27" x 16.5" x 13.5"

Territory Restrictions: Worldwide excluding Japan

Product features: Unique Player 2 deco application

Shipping Date: Aug – Oct 2021

Suggested retail price: $600