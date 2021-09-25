Street Fighter Hugo and Poison Statue Arrive from PCS Collectibles

Tension in the ring grows as PCS Collectibles has revealed new additions to their incredible 1/4th scale Street Fighter statue series. A dynamic duo has arrived to take home the gold with a special Mad Gear Exclusive Set that includes Hugo and Poison. This pro wrestling team is back with Pro Wrestler Huge Andore back in the ring with the Poison having his back. Sculpted to perfection, these large statues are loaded with detail and powerful color that will please many Street Fighter fans. Hugo will stand at 26.5" tall with Poison coming in at 17" tall, and make the perfect combo on any Street Fighter shelve. These PCS Collectibles statues are priced at a bundle price of $1,495 with a November 2022 release. Pre-orders are currently live here, and be sure to check out all of the other fighters that PCS Collectibles has released and are coming soon.

"The Mad Gear Exclusive Hugo and Poison Statue Set unites pro wrestler Hugo Andore and his manager Poison, former members of the Mad Gear Gang with a storied history from Final Fight to Street Fighter. The Hugo 1:4 Scale Statue measures a massive 26" tall and 15.5" wide on a simple black base, flexing his muscles and towering over the competition. His face is usually shadowed by his shaggy black hair, but this video game collectible statue shows off hidden intensity with a detailed portrait that blends his in-game design with a three-dimensional presentation."

"Hugo Andore is fully sculpted to capture the hulking might of this intimidating character as he appears in the Street Fighter series, wearing a pink leopard-spotted tank top and maroon pants over his impossibly muscular physique. His signature style is finished with brown boots, a silver chain belt, and black and silver studded wrist cuffs."

"The Poison 1:4 Scale Statue measures 17" tall and 9" wide as the wrestling manager struts her stuff on a simple black base, rocking her seductive style with a riding crop in hand and silver cuffs chained to her denim cutoff shorts. She strikes a confident pose while teaming up with her partner in crime, ready to take down the competition both in and out of the wrestling ring. Poison is fully sculpted with a toned, athletic physique and her costume is complete with a pair of glossy red pumps, a cropped white tank top, and a black and blue chain hat resting on top of her spiky cascade of bright pink hair. Display the Poison Statue alongside Hugo or any of your other Street Fighter characters to create an epic team-up on your shelf."