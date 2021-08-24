Street Sharks: A Jawesome Recap of Mattel's Hit 90s Toy Line

Mattel has done the impossible as they announce the return of the legendary Street Sharks with their upcoming Mattel Creations release. Three figures are on the way as Mattel brings never before seen figures straight out of the concept book to life. However, with the return of the Street Sharks, many new collectors might be curious about who they were and why they are so popular. Like most toy lines in the 80s and 90s, they had a counterpart cartoon that would help sell the series. We have seen this with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and of course, Mattel's masterpiece Masters of the Universe.

Street Sharks was a cartoon that aired from 1994-1997 and featured 3 seasons with a total of 40 episodes. The series followed Dr. Luther Paradigm, who was obsessed with gene splicing and worked specifically with aquatic animals. After his partner, Dr. Robert Bolton found out the evil works; he turned him into the first half-man/half-aquatic beast. This was then followed by capturing Bolton's four sons John, Bobby, Coop, and Clint, and spicing their DNA with four different sharks. The four brothers are then morphed into four half-man/half-sharks where use their newly found powers to help save Fission City from Dr. Paradigm's evil acts and his mutant monsters.

In 1995, Mattel launched the first set of Street Sharks figures with Ripster, Jab, Streex, and Big Slammu leading the charge. The figures were even introduced at Toy Fair 1994 by the one and only Vin Diesel. Each figure features a unique action-packed gimmick from punching, launching projectiles, chomping, and much more. Mattel loaded the market with an amazing line-up of toys from themed vehicles, heroes, and villains to the infamous Hand Street Sharks. Street Sharks even outsold the morphin' power of Hasbro's Power Rangers in some markets.

This absurd series is everything boys of the '90s wanted at the time with heroics, heroes, villains, destruction, action, and of course, sharks. Each Street Shark design is loaded with jawesome detail that any kid could sink their teeth into. The figures are nothing but pure 90's gold with gene-spliced masterpieces like Slash and Slobster the Swordfish and Lobster fused with Genghis Khan and Thomas Blood DNA. We also received the Killer Whale with a massive tongue named Moby Lick, Rox; a musician combines with bull shark DNA and Killamari, a squid who can shoot harpoons out of his mouth, which all made great toy designs.

The Street Sharks show and toy line flowed smoothly in the '90s, but in the end, it faded away but was not forgotten. At this point, many of those 90's kids are now adults, and it is a perfect time for the return of this hit franchise. I do not expect hand Sharks to return, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the original lineup return with Mattel Creation's newest release. This upcoming launch features three new concept characters with Karkass, Clambo, and Ripster. These figures were never made beforehand, and they keep the 90's alive with their bulky design, classic detail, and wacky accessories like a football bazooka. These figures are excepted to release on August 27, 2021, at 12 PM EST right here, and stay tuned for more Street Sharks articles from Bleeding Cool throughout the week. Fintatsic!