Suit Up and Go Cosmic with RSVLTS Brand New Ultraman Collection

Get ready for some new cosmic adventures as RSVLTS debuts a brand new button-down collection featuring the world of Ultraman

More kaiju adventures are awaiting collectors as RSVLTS is back with a brand new button-down collection. Things are about to get cosmic as the adventures and monsters of Ultraman are here for this collection. The world of Ultraman made its debut back in 1966 and continues to gain popularity with new series, new suits, and plenty of monsters. RSVLTS is suiting up with the popular Japanese superhero Ultraman with this three-button-down shirt collection. Enter the cosmos with this impressive set that showcases monsters, heroes, and enough kaiju madness to fill any fan's needs.

Lil Ultras

Suit up and take action with the Lil Ultras button-down from RSVLTS that puts the heroic alien race right on you. This shirt is packed with plenty of Ultraman from over the generations, like Ultraseven, Jack, Father of Ultra, Taro, and more, with kaiju sprinkled around. Wear this shirt with pride and power, as the cosmos need your help once more.

Ultra-Villainous

What is a hero without its villains!? The kaiju presence has grown, and RSVLTS has unleashed the mother load with their Ultra-Villainou button-down. All of your favorite monsters are now located in one place with Pigmon, Red King, Alien Magma, the creepy Nova, Alien Barbarue, and so much more. Being a villain has never looked so good, and so will you with this Kunuflex button-down.

Ultra '66

RSVLTS' last Ultraman button-down brings the hero and some iconic villains right to their wardrobe. This designs features a poster layout, showing signature elements from the hit 1966 era of the show. Save the day, reach the cosmos, and look good while doing it, as this is the shirt alien superheroes have been looking for.

There are no franchises that are off the table from RSVLTS, and it is a collection like this that shows they just created masterpieces. Each button-down is packed with detail, carries a story, and will allow Ultraman fans to carry their fandom right on their sleeve. All of these new releases will be offered in their classic (unisex) style and will be created with RSVLTS' signature stretchy, comfy, and unique KUNUFLEX material. Your next space adventure awaits, and each shirt comes in at $70 and will be offered in sizes from XS-4XL. The Ultraman collection arrives today at 4 PM EST, right on RSVLTS.com as well as their app! Go Ultra!

