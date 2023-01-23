Funko Unveils New Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops Are on the Way The hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a brand new set of standard and exclusive Pop Vinyls from Funko

Funko is not delivering like it used to, and I think the retail stores are getting tired of all the unsold Pops. Stores like Target, GameStop, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch have easily all tripled down on their in-store inventory. Funko could be dying as we know it, but all is not lost, as Funko is still dishing out plenty of new Pops for fans to collect. Whether this is good or bad, only time will tell, but in the meantime, new Pops for the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the way. Anime is easily one of Funko's biggest lines, giving fans plenty of the shows favorite character and dishing out the perfect collectible for autographs. This wave of Demon Slayer Pops is nothing less than spectacular, with standard and exclusive releases which will consist of:

Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku – Glow in the Dark – Walmart Exclusive

Mitsuri Kanjiro

Rui (Lower Rank Five Demon)

Kqnao Tsuyuri

Kqnao Tsuyuri – Glow in the Dark – Brand & Noble Exclusive

Tanjiro with Noodles

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – GameStop/ Crunchyroll Shop Exclusive

Kiriya and Kanata Ubuyashiki (Final Selection Guides) – Amazon Exclusive

Tanjiro Kamado – Hinokamo Kagura – AAA Anime Exclusive

Nezuko Kamado – Metallic – Toy Stop Collectible Exclusive

Nezuko in Basket – Hot Topic Exclusive

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans have to be impressed here with some truly fantastic and necessary characters for the line. The Glow in the Dark variants are fun and exclusive Ubuyashiki Pops are perfect. Besides the Metallic Nezuko, collectors will not have a problem shipping these off the shelves, and its shows one thing that Funko is great at. All of these Demon Slayer Pops are set for an April 2023 release and the commons can be found here. All retailer exclusives are popping up here and there, so check their sites for links. Be sure to hit up your Walmart Stores in April as well to snag up that Glow Rengoku! Tasty!