Funko Unveils New Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops Are on the Way
The hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a brand new set of standard and exclusive Pop Vinyls from Funko
Funko is not delivering like it used to, and I think the retail stores are getting tired of all the unsold Pops. Stores like Target, GameStop, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch have easily all tripled down on their in-store inventory. Funko could be dying as we know it, but all is not lost, as Funko is still dishing out plenty of new Pops for fans to collect. Whether this is good or bad, only time will tell, but in the meantime, new Pops for the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the way. Anime is easily one of Funko's biggest lines, giving fans plenty of the shows favorite character and dishing out the perfect collectible for autographs. This wave of Demon Slayer Pops is nothing less than spectacular, with standard and exclusive releases which will consist of:
- Kyojuro Rengoku
- Kyojuro Rengoku – Glow in the Dark – Walmart Exclusive
- Mitsuri Kanjiro
- Rui (Lower Rank Five Demon)
- Kqnao Tsuyuri
- Kqnao Tsuyuri – Glow in the Dark – Brand & Noble Exclusive
- Tanjiro with Noodles
- Kagaya Ubuyashiki – GameStop/ Crunchyroll Shop Exclusive
- Kiriya and Kanata Ubuyashiki (Final Selection Guides) – Amazon Exclusive
- Tanjiro Kamado – Hinokamo Kagura – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Nezuko Kamado – Metallic – Toy Stop Collectible Exclusive
- Nezuko in Basket – Hot Topic Exclusive
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans have to be impressed here with some truly fantastic and necessary characters for the line. The Glow in the Dark variants are fun and exclusive Ubuyashiki Pops are perfect. Besides the Metallic Nezuko, collectors will not have a problem shipping these off the shelves, and its shows one thing that Funko is great at. All of these Demon Slayer Pops are set for an April 2023 release and the commons can be found here. All retailer exclusives are popping up here and there, so check their sites for links. Be sure to hit up your Walmart Stores in April as well to snag up that Glow Rengoku! Tasty!