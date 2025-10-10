Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Suit Up with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 72 Figure

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 72 figure based on the recent Mysterium Armor from the comics.

The Mark 72 features red, yellow, and black coloring plus attachable repulsor blasts, extra hands, and wrist blasters.

Includes two Executioner Build-A-Figure pieces; complete The Executioner by collecting figures in the wave.

Pre-orders for the Iron Man Mark 72 are live for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with shipping expected in Fall 2025.

Get ready to build up your Iron Man Hall of Armor collection as Hasbro is deploying another suit from Marvel Comics. The Model 72, also called the Mysterium Armor, is one of Tony Stark's newest and most powerful suits. It was created by Tony using the rare substance mysterium, a new hyper‑conductive "miracle metal," and the suit serves as the smaller counterpart to his gigantic Sentinel Buster armor. This armor debuted in Marvel Comics at the beginning of 2024 with Invincible Iron Man Vol. 5 #15. The Mysterious Armor is now taking flight with a brand new Marvel Legends figure as part of Hasbro's new The Execution Build-A-Figure wave.

Iron Man will have a nicely sculpted red, yellow, and black armor that will come with attachable repulser blasts, extra hands, and wrist blasters. He will also feature parts to build The Executioner from the Thor mythos, including his axe, which could be an extra accessory if one chooses. Pre-orders for the Iron Man Mark 72 armor are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Fall 2025 release.

Take Flight with Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 72

"Tony Stark builds the Iron Man Mark 72 armor out of near-indestructible mysterium as a flight suit used to pilot a mammoth mysterium mech—the Sentinel Buster. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Iron Man (Mark 72) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Iron Man comics. This (Mark 72) action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories and 2 Executioner Build-A-Figure pieces, including 2 alternate hands, 2 removable wrist attachments, and 2 repulsor blast effects. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures Dark Avengers Spider-Man, Warbow, Werewolf By Night, Enchantress, and Phantom Rider (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

