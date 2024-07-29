Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, s.h. monsterarts, Tamashii Nations

Suko and Mothra Join S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla x Kong Collection

Coming to life from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a new monster 2-pack is on the way from Tamashii Nations with Mothra and Suko

Article Summary New S.H.MonsterArts 2-pack brings Suko and Mothra from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to collectors.

Set features Mothra with an 11.4” wingspan and Suko at 2.75”, with swappable parts and display stands.

Recreate iconic scenes with interchangeable heads, hands, and bonus part for S.H.MonsterArts Kong.

Pre-orders available for $89.99, with the set arriving in April 2025 on BigBadToyStore.

The latest MonsterVerse film has come and gone with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film was a blast, but again, there was way too much focus on Kong and not on Godzilla. The King of the Monsters did charge up and bring the fight to this rising Empire, which was pretty climactic. However, there were some new and old characters that made some appearances in this film. This consisted of a new tiny ape known as Suko, who is quite feisty and has the perfect handheld weapon. On the other side, there is Mothra, the Queen of the Monsters, and both of these monsters are back with a new figure set from Tamashii Nations.

Build up your S.H.MonsterArts collection with this delightful set with an 11.4" long wingspan for Mothra and Suko, coming in at 2.75" tall. Suko will come with some swappable hands, heads, and a bonus part for the S.H.MonsterArts Kong. Collectors will be able to recreate iconic scenes from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire for $89.99. Pre-orders are already live, with Mothra and Suko arriving in April 2025.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire S.H.MonsterArts Suko & Mothra

"From the movie "GODZILLA x KONG: The New Empire," S.H.MonsterArts is releasing Suko & Mothra!! Made from a completely brand new mold, SUKO is about 70mm in height. Comes with interchangeable head parts as well as a pedestal so you can display your Suko from your favorite scenes from the movie! As for Mothra, the coloring of the body has been beautifully recreated from the movie. By using the included pedestal, you can display your Mothra to look like Mothra's flying."

Box Contents

Mothra figure Stand

Suko figure 3 Pairs of hands 3 Head parts Stand

Bonus head for Kong (figure sold separately)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!