Super7 Builds Up Their Toho Godzilla Ultimates! Collection with Mothra

Super7 is back with even more kaiju fun as they continue to bring the world of Godzilla to life and this time, Mothra has arrived

Before the MonsterVerse rewrote most of the Godzilla mythos, there were the Toho films, which brought these titans to life for decades prior. Super7 has been bringing these classic monster movies to life with their Ultimates! line, and the Queen of the Monsters has arrived. In Godzilla vs. Mothra (1992), Mothra is depicted as an ancient guardian of Earth. Thousands of years before the events of the film, Mothra and her dark counterpart, Battra, were created to maintain balance on the planet. However, Battra would soon grow too violent and had to be sealed away. That leads up to the film when a meteor awakens both creatures, only to fight once again until the true king arrives, Godzilla.

Mothra is ready to take on the fury of Godzilla with a new figure based on the 4th 1992 film that comes with a 12.3" long wingspan. She will come with interchangeable legs, a flight stand, and a briefcase with the Shobjin Twins. Battra will also be getting its own figure, and if both are pre-ordered through the Super7 Store, an Exclusive Super Pack can be acquired. This will include an exclusive head for Mothra showcasing her Ultrasonic Beam. Pre-orders are already live for $85, which is set for a December 2025 release.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 5 Mothra (1992)

"Rescue the Shobijin, keep Battra in check, and fight off Godzilla? It seems like Mothra's to-do list is never ending! Measuring 2" tall, 5" long, and a whopping 12.3" wide, this highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of Mothra is inspired by its appearance in the 1992 film Godzilla vs. Mothra, features film-accurate paint and sculpt detailing, and comes with a set of interchangeable legs, an accessory of the Shobijn Twins in a briefcase, and a flight stand."

"Without Mothra to restore balance to the Earth, we don't know what terrible fate would befall humanity, but if you fail to order this made-to-order Toho ULTIMATES! figure, your kaiju collection could suffer perhaps the worst fate of all—an existence without Mothra!"

