Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sabito and Makomo Statues Hit GSC Take your training to become a Demon Slayer to a new level as Phat! brings some previous slayers to life with some new statues

The third season of Demon Slayer is almost here, and fans could not be more excited. In preparation for the new season, we have really started to see a nice variety of collectibles arrive. From McFarlane Toys to Foot Locker, everyone is getting a piece of the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It looks like Good Smile Company and Phat! are at it again with another impressive set of statues featuring fallen slayers in training, Sabito and Makomo. These kids helped Tanjiro during his training, and it was heartbreaking to find that they fell during the ceremonial event. Demon Slayer fans can honor the dead with these incredible statues that are nicely sculpted and packed with color. Both statues stand roughly 7" tall, are set for a Q2 2024 release, and are priced at $139.99 each. Good Smile Company has pre-orders already with Sabito found here, and Makoma located here.

Honor the Dead with New Demon Slayer Statues

"I'm sure you can. I'll be watching over you, after all." – From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a 1/7 scale figure of Makomo. Makomo, who appeared at Tanjiro's side during his training, has been captured in figure form smiling with her warding mask tipped above her head. Her characteristic floral-patterened kimono and cute, mysterious looks have been faithfully preserved in figure form."

"Slow. Weak. Immature. That's not what you call a man." – From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a 1/7 scale figure of Sabito. Sabito, who appeared at Tanjiro's side during his training, has been captured in figure form forcefully stepping forward and swinging his Nichirin Sword. Sabito's uniquely patterned kimono has been perfectly preserved. Parts to display him with or without his warding mask on as well as wooden sword and Nichirin Sword parts are included for a variety of display options. Be sure to preorder him for your collection!"