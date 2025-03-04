Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super7 Debuts New 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Ninja

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to life as Super7 turns back the clock to the 2003 series with a new set of figures

The world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues to come to life as Super7 debuts their latest Ultimates! set. This new series is moving away from their remastered Playmates designs and tackling a new era with a return to 2003. A whole new wave of figures is on the way, including Splinter, Casey Jones, Shredder, and his devious Foot Ninjas! In the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, the Foot Clan was reimagined as a highly organized paramilitary organization with advanced tech and cybernetics. This was due to the Shredder of this story being the Utrom warlord known as Ch'Rell, who has turned the Foot Clan into a global threat.

Collectors can now enhance that upcoming Shredder figure by building him a Foot Ninja army with this new figure that captures the ninja and their 2003 cartoon design. Enter the shadows in style with three different head sculpts, including two masked and one unmasked, along with two katanas, swappable hands, and a bow staff. For fans who pre-order the whole wave directly through Super7, some bonus accessories are also included, including a gauntlet to enhance your Foot Ninja. Pre-orders are already live for $55 each with a December 2025 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 13 Foot Ninja

"Prepare to bolster your TMNT collection with the ultimate henchman—the new Foot Ninja ULTIMATES! figure! Inspired by the stealthy and relentless warriors from the 2003 TMNT animated series, this highly detailed 7" figure embodies the loyalty and lethality of Shredder's foot ninjas. Featuring double-jointed elbows and knees for a wide range of dynamic poses, intricate sculpting and premium paint detailing, and multiple interchangeable heads and hands, this Foot Ninja is ready for any battle."

"Packaged in collector-friendly window box packaging, it's perfect for both display and action-packed play. The Foot Ninja comes armed with two katana, two throwing stars, and a bo staff, ensuring they're fully equipped to execute Shredder's orders and stand toe-to-toe with the Turtles."

