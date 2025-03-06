Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super Turtle Lands with NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Line

NECA has revealed plenty of new collectibles are on the way including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) Super Turtle

Article Summary NECA unveils Super Turtle action figure from Mirage Comics' Tales of the TMNT #5.

Super Turtle as a parody hero with flight and super strength joins TMNT collectibles.

Figure includes multiple heads, hands, and Domeoid mini figures from Mirage Comics.

Pre-order Super Turtle for $53.99, shipping May 2025, NECA offers deep cut for fans.

Super Turtle is a rare and humorous character who made his debut in Mirage Comics' Tales of the TMNT #5. He was introduced as a parody of classic superhero tropes, telling a tale about a time the turtles came across something extraordinary. Super Turtle is a turtle that has superpowers, wears a cape, and an "ST" emblem on his chest. Unlike the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, he is not trained in ninjutsu but has the usual superhero abilities, with flight and super strength. His stories are often lighthearted and comedic, and he has appeared in various short stories and is even referenced as an in-universe comic book character.

The antics of Super Turtle are now coming to life as NECA unveils their latest Mirage Comics Tales of The Teenage action figure. This superhero is loaded with accessories, including a secondary head, a camera, and two Domeoids, who will get four weapons to choose from. This is pretty fun and unique for any TMNT fan to add to their collection; it is nice that NECA is doing deep cuts like this for their Mirage Studios line. Sper Turtle is priced at $53.99, and pre-orders are already live online, with him saving the day in May 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) – Super Turtle

"As seen in Tales of the TMNT #5, it's Super Turtle! This 7-inch scale NECA action figure is here to join your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection! Complete with soft goods cape, Super Turtle is ready to save the day with multiple heads, hands, and weapons. Plus, he comes with both clean and battle-damaged Domeoid mini figures, as seen in issue #15! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original artwork by Kevin Eastman. Est. Shipping: May 2025!"

