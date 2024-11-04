Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Debuts New Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (Movie Poster) Figure

Super7 is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Godzilla with some brand new ULTIMATES! figures, including a SpaceGodzilla Movie Poster variant

Super7 has unveiled a new set of Godzilla collectibles as the world celebrates the 70th anniversary of the King of the Monsters. This includes a brand new variant figure from the 1994 film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla as SpaceGodzilla has returned. This Toho film debuted in the Heisei era of the franchise and featured a cosmic version of this kaiju that was born from Godzilla's cells, which were carried into space. After being exposed to the radiation of a black hole, these cells would soon go on to mutate and evolve into a cosmic kaiju called SpaceGodzilla.

This monstrosity shares similar abilities to the King but is further enhanced with crystalline powers, along with the ability to create energy fields, crystal structures, and beam attacks. Super7 has released this figure before, but this new version captures SpaceGodzilla's deadly depiction from the 1994 Movie Poster with a more colorful deco with blue and infrared colors. Standing 8.5" tall and coming in at 15" long, this deadly enemy is ready to claim your Godzilla collection for his own. Collectors can actually buy this figure right now from Super7 for $85!

Toho ULTIMATES! Space Godzilla (Movie Poster) Variant

"Measuring 8.5" tall and over 15" long, the latest highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of SpaceGodzilla is inspired by the movie poster from the 1994 film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla and depicts the extraterrestrial creature in a kaleidoscopic colorway. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands and is packed in collector-friendly window-box packaging."

"SpaceGodzilla may have been able to escape the crushing gravity of a black hole, but you're not going to be able to escape the even more intense pull to add this Movie Poster SpaceGodzilla ULTIMATES! figure to your kaiju collection!"

Accessories

2x Interchangeable Heads 1x Neutral Head 1x Roaring Head

6x Interchangeable Hands 2x Fist Hands (vertical) 2x Expressive Hands 2x Open Hands



