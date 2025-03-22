Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: sesame street, Super7

Super7 Returns to Sesame Street with ReAction Big Bird & Snuffleupagus

Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus are together again as Super7 unveils their new Sesame Street ReAction Figures 2-Pack

Article Summary Super7 releases Sesame Street ReAction 2-Pack with Big Bird & Snuffleupagus figures.

Big Bird and Snuffy, iconic friends from Sesame Street, return in a collectible format.

The figures stand 3.75" tall, feature limited articulation, and come in themed TV packaging.

Available now, the set offers nostalgia and delight for fans and collectors alike.

Super7 is taking a stroll down Sesame Street with a new ReAction figure set with Big Bird and Snuffleupagus. These two are some of Sesame Street's most iconic characters, who have easily captivated the imagination of kids since the show's debut in 1969. Big Bird is an eight-foot-tall yellow bird who serves as the heart of Sesame Street. He helps kids with their curiosity, optimism, and innocence as they seek wonder and play on Sesame Street. Snuffleupagus, on the other hand, was introduced in 1971 and is Big Bird's best friend. Originally, Snuffy was the imaginary friend whom only Big Bird could see, which would lead to some humorous misunderstandings but would disappear before others could meet him.

However, that all changed in 1985, as the show's creators would make Snuffy visible to everyone. This was due to concerns that some children might think adults wouldn't believe them when they spoke about serious issues. These two are icons of the show, and now they are ready to come home with a new Sesame Street ReAction 2-Pack. Big Bird And Mr. Snuffleupagus are together again in themed TV packaging, standing 3.75" tall with limited articulation. This set is priced at $40 and can be purchased right now on Super7 to help heal that inner child with some old-school best friends.

Sesame Street ReAction Big Bird & Snuffleupagus

"It's a sunny day on Sesame Street, and Big Bird and Snuffy are ready to add even more fun to your collection! This 2-pack of articulated 3.75" scale Sesame Street ReAction Figures of Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus is inspired by the lovable duo's classic adventures and brings their iconic charm straight to your shelf."

"Whether they're strolling down the street, sharing a laugh, or helping out friends, these figures are just as delightful as their TV counterparts. Packaged in vintage TV set-inspired window-box packaging with a connect the dots game on the back, this dynamic pair is ready for play or display! Make sure to pick up this Sesame Street ReAction Figure 2-pack—it's not just your imagination; it's the real deal!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!