Super7 Returns to the 80s with New 5.5" ThunderCats Vintage Figures

Super7 is making a trip back to the 80s as they debut their latest set of 5.5” scale collectibles with the ThunderCats Vintage Figures

Characters include Lion-O, Jackalman, and Mumm-Ra, each with iconic accessories.

Figures priced at $30 are available for pre-order with a December 2024 release.

Expect more vintage-inspired and special edition figures in the future.

Thunder, thunder, THUNDERCATS! Lion-O has returned as Super7 is turning back the clocks with their set of ThunderCats figures. Originally launched by LJN back in 1985, these feline hero figures were inspired by the popular animated series. These action figures brought characters like Lion-O, Cheetara, Panthro, and more of their allies to life, along with a wide range of villains like Mumm-Ra and the Mutants. These figures were known for their vibrant colors, bulky sculpts, and fun action features. Now these ripped heroes are back as Super7 unveiled their new set of vintage figures with three characters kicking off the line: Lion-O, Jackalman, and Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living.

Each of these figures will get their very own vintage-inspired card back and will be offered in a bundle or as single releases. Lion-O will come with his iconic Sword of Omens & Claw Shield, with Mumm-Ra getting the Sword of Plun-Darr and soft good cape, as well as Jackalman getting a giant axe. The ThunderCats Vintage Collection is priced at $30 each and can be pre-order right on the Super7 Store now with a December 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more of these vintage-inspired figures arriving in the future, as well as special editions that surely will be released.

ThunderCats Lion-O, Mumm-Ra, & Jackalman Vintage

"Puny action figures step aside! Super7 is unleashing our debut 5.5" scale ThunderCats Vintage figures of Lion-O™, Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living™, and Jackalman™! Inspired by the classic animated television series and the muscle-bound action figures made popular in the 1980s, these figures positively ripple with muscles and adventures! Relive the excitement of the classic ThunderCats series with these new Vintage figures!"

Jackalman includes a giant axe accessory.

Lion-O includes Sword of Omens and Claw Shield accessories.

Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living includes Sword of Plun-Darr accessory and soft goods cape.

