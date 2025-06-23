Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super 7

Super7 Unveils New G.I. Joe Destro (Python Patrol) Ultimates Figure

Yo Joe! The heroes and villains from the G.I. Joe Universe has returned with a new set of collectibles from Super 7

Article Summary Super7 unveils new G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Destro Python Patrol figure with jungle-themed deco and metallic details

7-inch scale figure includes two swappable heads, interchangeable hands, and multiple weapons for customization

Python Patrol was Cobra's 1989 high-tech warfare unit featuring red, yellow, and black pythonized uniforms

Available for pre-order at $65 with July 2025 release date in collector-friendly window box packaging

Python Patrol is back as Super7 has unveiled their latest wave of G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figures. Python Patrol was Cobra's answer to high-tech warfare, as well as the reissue of classic Hasbro Joe figures and vehicles with new deco. Introduced in 1989, this specialized unit featured new red, yellow, and black "pythonized" uniforms as well as updated vehicle camo designed to help evade Joe radar detection. The first wave of figures consisted of Python Copperhead, Officers, Vipers, Tele-Vipers, Crimson Guard and even Troopers.

As the years went on, new characters would enter the jungle of Python Patrol, like Major Bludd, and now Super7 enhances it with the arrival of Destro. He is suited up and ready for war with an impressive new release that comes with two swappable heads, a variety of interchangeable hands, and, of course, weapons. Super7 was sure to include two arm missiles, a pistol, and a missile launcher with a removable missile. Even the packaging features a fun jungle-themed G.I. Joe Python Patrol packaging and a $65 price tag. Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Destro (Python Patrol) is already live with a July 2025 release date. Yo Joe!

G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Destro (Python Patrol)

"Quick…get G.I. Joe! Super7's ULTIMATES! Python Patrol Destro is ready to strike. This 7" scale, highly articulated figure features metallic details and is inspired by vintage Python Patrol action figures. A collector-friendly window box, with a flourishing jungle scene, creates a sense of adventure, as danger lurks around every corner. This figure comes with interchangeable heads, hands, and weapons, so you can switch up Destro's look and add to the chaos. Complete your Cobra operatives troop roster with a collectible that's ready for anything."

Accessories

Heads: 2x interchangeable heads 1x neutral expression face/head 1x yelling expression face/head

Hands: 1x pair of closed fists 1x pair of pointing grips 1x blaster grip hand

2x arms missiles

1x pistols

1x missile launcher

1x missile

