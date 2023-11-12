Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: dc comics, purearts, superman

Superman Makes A Heroic Landing with PureArts New DC Comics Statue

PureArts is stepping into the DC Universe as they debut some new PREVIEW Exclusives statues including the arrival of Superman

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it is Superman making a heroic landing at PureArts with a brand new DC Comics statue. Leaping right off the pages of the hit 1986 DC Comics mini-series from John Byrne, Man of Steel, comes the Kryptonian hero himself. Standing at 12" tall, this hero is all about Truth, Justice, and the American Way with a beautifully crafted statue featuring his iconic colors. Superman will have a meticulously crafted statue with his elegant red cape flowing in the wind. The statue will be released as a Preview Exclusive from PureArts, allowing DC Comics and Superman fans the ability to snag this release online as well as at your Local Comic Book Stores. PureArts is also releasing a companion Batman statue that will put the World's Finest right on your shelf. Superman is priced at $84.99, he is set for January 2024 and can be found online right here.

DC Heroes Superman Classic PX PVC 1/8 Scale Statue

"Capture the quintessential work of one of the most influential Superman creators of all time with this striking statue of the Man of Steel from PureArts! Standing at an impressive 12″ tall in 1/8 scale, Superman grips his flowing cape against a strong wind, recreating his pose from an iconic panel from John Byrne's revolutionary 1986 mini-series Man of Steel. Meticulously crafted from PVC and ABS materials, this PREVIEWS Exclusive collectible is presented in a collector friendly full-color illustrated window box. An homage to the enduring legacy of John Byrne, this dynamic portrayal of Superman is sure to be a treasured addition to any DC Comics collection!"

Product Features:

Hyper-detailed figure

Based on John Byrne classic Superman artwork

Full-color illustrated window box

Product Details:

Licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Scale: 1/8

Material: PVC & ABS

Estimated Delivery Date: January 2024

