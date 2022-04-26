Swamp Thing Rises As XM Studios Debuts New 1:6 DC Comics Statue

The dark side of DC Comics arises as Swamp Thing is back with a brand new statue from XM Studios. XM Studios has announced they will be also releasing a new 1:6 scale statue of the previous 1:4 scale release. Not only does this give DC Comics collectors the ability to purchase sold out DC Comics, but they are now only a fraction of the price. Swamp Thing is ready for his next mission to save the green with this highly detailed 15" statue. The swamp comes to life with an impressive display as the vegetation surrounds the hero. Dr. Fate's helmet is caught in the vines, which plays tribute to classic DC Comic stories.

To make things even more interesting, the Swamp Thing DC Comics statue will be limited to only 499 pieces. From the green of his design to the sculpting detail on the swamp and fans will not want to miss out on this statue. The DC Comics Swamp Thing 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $789.99. He will be released to save the green in Q1 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to be on the lookout for more DC Comics 1:6 scale statues with Green Lantern, Doomsday, Zatanna, and more.

"Presenting the next in line from XM's DC Comics 1:6 scale premium collectibles line, Swamp Thing! Swamp Thing 1:4 scale was released prior and we are now releasing the 1:6 scale! The XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the exquisite details and the quality of larger collectible pieces."

"Swamp Thing emerging from the swamp, his powers, vegetation, vines and fungus encase and surrounds him, ready to do his bidding. Beautifully surreal and haunting in the grotesque. A Dr Fate's helmet at the base lends a nod to the original storyline. It breathes. It dreams. And, at night, beneath a low-hanging fog, it shambles through the shadows with its red eyes and funereal soul. The swamp has a spirit, and it walks on two legs. A monster that was once a man…"

Features:

Swamp Thing emerging from the swamp, featuring bald portrait.

Crafted in polystone

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high quality finish

Artists Involved:

Artists Involved: Riccardo Federici (2D)

Marthin Agusta Simny (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team