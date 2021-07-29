Take a Look At Mattel's First Pixar Studio Series with Disney's Up

The Pixar Spotlight Series from Mattel is setting up to be one of their coolest collectible franchises for Disney and Pixar fans. The main series has yet to kick off with collectibles featuring iconic characters for The Incredibles, Toy Story, and Wall-E. Mattel did release their very first figure for the upcoming line this year during San Diego Comic Con 2021 with the debut of Series Number 00 featuring Kevin from Disney and Pixar's Up. This rare and elusive bird, also know as Kevin, is back and ready for her close-up as Mattel sent us over one of their incredible Mattel Creations exclusive figures.

This figure is massive, coming in at roughly 11.2 inches tall, and she comes with three flocked babies standing 1.4 inches tall. She will also come with a chocolate bar to crave her sweet tooth, an art card, and a display base that will be able to hold this colossus bird. The sculpt on this beauty is remarkable, with articulation placed throughout with a moveable jaw, rotating neck and wings, and large articulated legs. The color on Up's Kevin is bright and popping, making it an eye catching piece for any fan's collection.

I was pretty skeptical of the Pixar Spotlight Series from Mattel, but once I had it in hand and opened it up, everything changed. This is more than just a simple figure is a Movie Prog capturing the model used for the film Up. These are the collectibles that showcase the film with one character that captures all the magic that Pixar incorporated into the film. Mattel beautifully brings Kevin to life with this SDCC Exclusive theater, and it is an inexpensive prop to show off your Pixar love. The added accessories are very well done, the articulation is fantastic, and this is an excellent way to kick off The Pixar Spotlight Series from Mattel.