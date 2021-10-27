McFarlane Toys Unleashed the Beast with New Cy-Gor Spawn Figure

Spawn's Universe is already starting to grow with new comics beginning to explore the stories that Al Simmons are touched on. McFarlane Toys has revealed a new set of Spawn figures are on the way and pre-orders are already going rev, and Cy-Gor is leading the charge. Michael Konieczni is back and is here to help his old squadmate with his crusade but with a little more primitive nature this time. Cy-Gor is loaded with detail showing off with Cybernetics and Gorilla sculpt with great craftsmanship that will really shine.

This Gorilla is part of McFarlane Toys Megafig line, which is scaled for perfect sizing at their 7" line and will have 22 points of articulation. The Spawn's Universe Cy-Gor Mega Action figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $52.99 and is set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders can be found located here, and be sure to check out some of the other Spawn's Universe like Dark Redeemer, She-Spawn, and even Gunslinger Spawn. I am sure McFarlane will keep this line going, so what figures would you like to see come next in the line.

"Cy-Gor – Michael Konieczni was Al Simmons' friend and squad mate. When he discovered the truth about Al's murder, he attempted to blow the whistle on Jason Wynn. However, he was stopped and subjected to project Sim, the Simian experiments of Frederick Willheim and became the beast known as Cy-Gor, short for Cybernetic Gorilla."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Cy-Gor includes a base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn Figures