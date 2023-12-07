Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Big Bad Toy Story, fresh monkey fiction, Naughty or Nice Collection, santa

Take Flight with Fresh Monkey Fiction's Naughty or Nice Reindeer's

Fresh Monkey Fiction is back with the Naughty or Nice Collection for 2023 with some brand new crowdfunding holiday goodies for your stocking

The Naughty or Nice Collection is back for 2023, as Fresh Monkey Fiction is back with new Santas and holiday steeds. This new set of figures is ready to have your Santa figures take flight with some new Reindeer and Goat animal companions. That is right, Comet, Dasher, and Prancer are getting some new action figures that will really change your holiday collection. On top of that, a Reindeer Head Pack is also offered that will allow fans to turn them into Cupid, Vixen, Blitzen, Dance, and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. A zombie steed named Rottenhoof and Gorgon the Demon Goat are also on the way for a little more sinister holiday fun. Your Santa display will look incredible with these and adding an entire setup of all of these hoofed friends; now we just need a sleigh.

These figures will be part of the ongoing crowdfunding campaign between Fresh Money and Big Bad Toy Store. The Campaign will have a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) pre-order, which means that each figure needs to hit a minimum requirement. This will allow the Naughty or Nice Collection line to move into production or will blow away the snow. At the moment, each Reindeer has a current target of only 250 pre-orders, which is not bad, and they are priced at $44.99 each. Mythic Legion collectors might want some of these steeds to enhance their figures or snag up a Naughty or Nice Santa and take flight. Fans can expect a targeted Q1 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live through BBTS. Numbers and more can be seen in the main Naughty or Nice Collection campaign from Fresh Monkey Fiction. On Dasher, on Prancer! Ho Ho Ho!

The Naughty or Nice Collection Reindeers Are Here

"We are continuing our line of Christmas themed 1:12th (6-inch) scale action figures. The Naughty or Nice Collection includes multiple versions of Santa Claus, plus this year we are introducing our Christmas Reindeer and 4" Pocket Santa action figures to round out your Naughty or Nice Christmas collection."

"Each figure has been designed and sculpted by toy industry veteran Arlen Pelletier (Hasbro Marvel Legends, Star Wars & Mezco 5 Points, MDS, One:12) with the attention to detail and playable articulation fans expect and deserve. The Naughty or Nice Collection was made possible through our retail partner BigBadToyStore as a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Pre-Order item, which means we needed to reach a minimum amount of pre-orders to move these figures into production."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!