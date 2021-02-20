Mezco Toyz Releases Exclusive Toyz Chest That Includes The Krig

Recently, Mezco Toyz released the newest member of their original figure line, the Rumble Society with the Blood Force Krig. This super soldier was an Asia Goal exclusive release, but another version of the Krig has landed for Toy Fair 2021. MezCon is here, and that means a new exclusive collectible for the event, and like the past conventions, they unveiled their new Toyz Chest. The Toyz Chest is packed with great swag and goodies that will please many fans of their original action figure creations. From a Pink Skulls, Chaos Club bandana, and patch to a 5 Points Popeye figure, this chest is packed with all the right stuff that will bring the convention home. Unlike the previous years, Gomez is not at Toy Fair this year, but instead, we are getting the Black Spartan Krig.

This figure is packed with some amazing sci-fi weapons that will help his mission and bounty hunting. Loaded out with his own arsenal Mezco has even upgraded this figure with LED's in his eye and armor just like their One: 12 Collective Cable. Fans of the Rumble Society can find this amazing Toyz Chest located here. It is priced at $175 and is currently on a waitlist but is worth the join to make sure you get this figure for retail. The Krig and the Toyz Chest are a great convention release, and we hope to see more Gomez and other members of the Rumble Society in the future. Fans can check out all the details and the images of the Toyz Chest below and check out all of the other great stuff coming from MezCon here.

The Krig Have Have Arrived and Are on the Hunt

"No pass? No problem! We're bringin' the show to you this year and we're not toyin' around! This exclusive 'Toyz Chest' is bursting at the seams with Mezco goodness. Inside, you will find a Krig-13: Black Spartan Edition, 5 Points Popeye figure, Krig-13 Comic, Slugfest Crypto-Cog, Rumble Society trading cards, Krig-13 & Gomez stickers, Gomez & Boom Boom Pin Set, Pink Skulls Chaos Club bandana, and iron-on patch! As always, all items are exclusive and only found here!"

One:12 Collective Rumble Society Krig-13: Black Spartan Edition – Fight – Win – Survive!

The Krig – legendary one-man-army supersoldiers built from flesh, fused with machines, and the newest addition to the Rumble Society. The One:12 Collective Krig-13 wears Black Spartan armor with a light-up function in his chest rig, duty belt, thigh holster for his Side Blaster, and terrain boots. The SM9 Integrated Unit fits securely over his head portrait with light-up tech-eye. The removable Field Poncho with integrated posing wire can be customized with the included sticker sheet. The Black Spartan totes an impressive arsenal of standard-issue Krig weaponry including an MWTH Taser, Cyber-Scythe, Blade, MF112 Proton Cannon, multiple weapon FX, and more."

EACH TOYZ CHEST WILL CONTAIN:

5 Points Popeye – He's one tough Gazookus! Popeye, the spinach-loving sailor, is complete with two sets of interchangeable arms, a pipe that fits in his mouth, and a can of spinach he can hold in his hands.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE KRIG-13 FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait with light-up eye function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R) One (1) posing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Chest rig with light-up function and weapon bracket on back

Shoulder pads (extendable)

Utility belt with holster

Thigh holster

Terrain boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) SM9 integrated unit (removable helmet)

One (1) Field Poncho with integrated posing wire

One (1) sticker sheet to customize poncho and base

One (1) Side Blaster

One (1) blast FX

One (1) MWTH Taser

One (1) taser FX

One (1) Cyber-Scythe

One (1) scythe FX

One (1) Blade with boot sheath

One (1) MF112 Proton Cannon

Five (5) Combat Concussives

Two (2) Communication Devices

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Krig-13: Black Spartan Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.