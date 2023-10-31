Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Take Flight with Hasbro's New Republic Star Wars Carson Teva Helmet

Hasbro has just revealed a brand new set of collectibles including some from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Article Summary Hasbro reveals its new Star Wars Carson Teva helmet with LEDs and sound effects.

The helmet comes with a one-size-fits-all approach and a padded interior for comfort.

Each helmet is detailed to resemble those featured in the Disney+ The Mandalorian live-action series.

Available for pre-order at $131.99, with a expected release in May 2024.

It is the era of the New Republic in the world of Star Wars, and new heroes have risen to the occasion. One of which is the New Republic pilot Carson Teva, who has had his run-ins with The Mandalorian throughout his series. Hasbro has just revealed that they will be giving Star Wars fans another electronic helmet with Carson Teva's helmet. Coming to life right from the hit Disney+ series, this The Black Series helmet features LEDs and sound effects. Hasbro has fitted this helmet with a padded interior, which is always a nice touch and has a one size fits all style. A lot of detail was put into this helmet, and it will look great with of Star Wars replica helmets from Hasbro with Poe Dameron, Trapper Wolfe, Luke Skywalker, and more. The Mandalorian and Carson Teva fans can snag up this helmet right here for $131.99 with a May 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Carson Teva Electronic Helmet

"Reimagine iconic scenes from in the Star Wars saga — and create your own — with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like the Carson Teva helmet from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Helmet and instructions.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN™: This roleplay item is based on Carson Teva's pilot helmet featured in The Mandalorian

LIGHT & SOUND FX: This Black Series helmet combines advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects

PREMIUM DESIGN & DECO: With entertainment-accurate design, this Star Wars ™ roleplay helmet makes an impressive addition to any adult costume collection

PADDED INTERIOR: Includes padding for comfortable fit

BUILD AN EPIC COLLECTION: Look for other premium adult roleplay items such as Force FX Elite Lightsabers (Sold separately. Subject to availability.)

CARSON TEVA: New Republic pilot Carson Teva leads patrols over distant worlds like Tatooine in an effort to maintain order

Ages 14 and up.

WARNING: This toy produces flashes that may trigger epilepsy in sensitized individuals.

X3 1.5v AAA ALKALINE BATTERIES REQUIRED. Not included.

