Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, buzz lightyear, disney, toy story

Go To Infinity and Beyond with Beast Kingdom and Buzz Lightyear

Get ready to reach for the stars with Beast Kingdom as they unveiled their newest Function Figurine with Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger

Article Summary Discover Beast Kingdom's new Buzz Lightyear figure, a must-have for Toy Story fans.

Buzz Lightyear figure stands 16” tall with poseable limbs and a flip-up helmet.

The figure doubles as a unique coin bank, perfect for Disney collectors.

Pre-order now for $109.99 with a release date set for May 2025.

Beast Kingdom is here to help you save your spare change with Buzz Lightyear as they debut a new functional figure. Buzz first appeared in Toy Story (1995), voiced by Tim Allen, and was introduced as a Space Ranger from Star Command. Unlike the other toys in Andy's room, Buzz believed himself to be a real hero rather than a toy, creating all sorts of problems. The legacy of Buzz continued with three more films to follow, and another one will arrive next year, which will feature even more Buzz action. Beast Kingdom is now bringing this Space Ranger in to help your Toy Story collection with the ability to store your loose change. Coming in at 16" tall, this figure will have posable arms and legs, a transport helmet with a flip-up design, and a removable backpack. Beast Kingdom even has Buzz packaged in a replica box, just like the one from the first film. It is to infinity and beyond for this collectible, which is priced at $109.99, and pre-orders are already live with a May 2025 release.

Toy Story Functional Figurines: Buzz Lightyear

"The Beast Kingdom series proudly presents the heroic and righteous Space Ranger, Buzz Lightyear, from Disney's Toy Story! This impressive 40CM tall functional figurine captures every iconic detail of Buzz, from his signature spacesuit and powerful jetpack to the transparent flip-open space helmet. With a hidden compartment for added functionality and poseable arms and legs, Buzz is more than just a figure—he's a must-have collectible for fans of all ages."

"What's more, Buzz comes packaged in a replica box inspired by his original movie appearance, making it a true collector's item. Don't miss the chance to bring home your very own Buzz Lightyear and embark on adventures "to infinity and beyond!"

Product Features:

Classic Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Design

40CM Tall Functional Figurine

Poseable Arms and Legs

Transparent Space Helmet with Flip-Open Design

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!