Talking Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales Figure Arrive at Disney Enter the Spider-Verse with a new set of collectible talking toys from Disney like some very interesting talking Spider-Man figures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is almost here, with the new animated film hitting theaters on June 2, 2023. It is nice to see some new spiders enter the spotlight outside the world of Peter Parker. Miles Morales is the focus in this franchise, but a newcomer is stealing the spotlight with Miguel O'Hara. Both versions of Spider-Man bring something unique to the table and are powerful heroes to have on your side in any fight. Disney has been dishing out some pretty fun collectibles to get fans ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. We have already seen a Miles Morales Mask set (here) as well as a Spider-Gwen Mask set (here).

Disney is also dropping a fun Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales talking action figure set. Each webbed features multiple points of articulation as well as unique abilities. The biggest feature, though, is the button-activated character phrases for each. It is unclear if these are from a specific show, movie, or just a new original line of these toys. Either way, these figures will be fun for adult and kid collectors, and the set is priced at $54.99. Spider-Man fans can bring some of these two rivals right now through shopDisney here.

Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales Talking Action Figure Set

"The dynamic duo of Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales pair up in this set of talking action figures. Each of the Marvel Super Heroes features button-activated character phrases and comes with multiple points of articulation while Miles Morales' eyes and hand lights up! Create a web of intrigue with these two Spidey stars!"

Magic in the details

Two-figure set includes Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales

Both feature button-activated character phrases

Multiple points of articulation

Miles Morales' eyes and right hand light up

Spider-Man 2099 includes a removable glider

