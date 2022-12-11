Tamashii Nations Bring Back The Mighty Gamera with MonsterArts

Tamashii Nation is back at it again as they are unleashing another kaiju for your MonsterArts collection. It is time for you Godzilla, to step aside as the devastating and powerful Gamera is back. This iconic kaiju debuted all the way back in 1965 with the film Gamera the Giant Monster, and is a giant prehistoric turtle monster enhanced by the effects of nuclear weapons. This monster was created to be a competition for the Godzilla films, and while he never hit King of the Monster popularity, he has a major following of his own.

Gamera has a total of 12 films under, and now Tamahsii Nations is giving him yet another S.H.MonsterArts figure from his film Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris. Coming in at 6" tall, this beast is backed with impressive detail and swappable parts to unleash some destruction. Legendary movie monster sculptors helped bring his beauty to life, and it shows with every tooth and scale. Gamera is ready to go toe-to-toe with your Godzilla collection in August 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, with the MonsterArts figure getting a $129.99 price tag.

Move Over Godzilla; Gamera is Back in Town

"From the classic kaiju movie "Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris," the kaiju rejoins S.H.MonsterArts in a recolored [1999] KYOTO DECISIVE BATTLE Version! Sculpting overseen by the dream team of veteran kaiju movie sculptor Shinichi Wakasa, and Gamera series sculptors Tomoo Haraguchi and Kan Takahama, it replicates him just as he appeared onscreen."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Gamera 3: The Revenge of Iris movie

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts line

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Gamera figure

Optional burning fist

Damaged right hand part

Flying mode arms

Flying mode tail

Flying mode waist part

Flying mode stand