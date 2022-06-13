Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave

Marvel Legends fans are patiently waiting for the newest set of figures to drop as well as the complete list of the new Disney+ BAF wave. This wave marks the second set of figures to be released, and they're all based on the Disney+ MCU series. It is still unknown what the last figure in this wave is, so I would expect another character from Ms. Marvel to give her a companion piece. So far, the Marvel Legends set consists of Moon Knight. Mr. Knight, Sharon Carter, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop. Once collectors unite all the figures together, they will be able to build one of the coolest MCU villains of all time with Infinity Ultron What If…?

Some of these figures were only showcased in digital format, and luckily Hasbro has unveiled new product images of these figures. More specifically, the Hawkeye characters and Infinity Ultron are showcased. Both Marvel Legends Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are nicely done, and it features their suits from the end of the series. Since they are both archers, Hasbro has included bows and quivers with each, and these two will easily be fun to display together. It would make sense if a Kingpin figure was released later or hell give me an SDCC Move-A-Bro Moving Van with some jumpsuit baddies for these two.

While these updated Hawkeye images are great, the real treasure lies with the What If…? Infinity Ultron! This bad boy is incredible and he comes with a fabric cape which makes it even more fantastic. I would be a little concerned about this Marvel Legends figure being a little too top-heavy as Ultron's upper body is pretty big. Either way, this figure looks incredible, and it honestly might be Figure of the Year. While we wait for the final figure in the Disney+ Marvel Legends BAF wave, fans can start pre-orders here.