Tamashii Nations Hits Infinity with New Buzz Lightyear Figure

To infinity and beyond! Flying right in half the screen from Disney and Pixar's newest film, Lightyear, comes a brand new action figure. Tamashi Nations has revealed that Buzz Lightyear will be getting his very own S.H. Figuarts release. Labeled the "Alpha Suit," Buzz is ready for a new space adventure like never before with an updated human design that the Toy Story figure is based on. Tamashii Nations did an incredible job bringing this version of Buzz to life with high-quality realistic detail, swappable heads, a great assortment of accessories, and even a jet pack that has extendable wings. Standing 5.9" tall, this Space Ranger is depicted like we have never seen before, and this is a figure Buzz Lightyear fans will not want to miss. The S.H. Figuarts Buzz will be priced at roughly $69 and set for a June 2022 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but fans will be able to find the product page here and the translated description below.

"Disney and Pixar's Lightyear hero Buzz Lightyear (Alpha Suit) is a luxurious specification full of attached parts, commercialized in S.H.Figuarts! "Buzz's Alpha Suit is commercialized from the independent movie "Lightyear" that depicts the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. The action in the play can be reproduced with abundant equipment and a replacement head. "Buzz" appears in the definitive modeling based on CG in the play."

"By combining the attached joint parts and "TAMASHII STAGE ACT HUMANOID" (sold separately), you can reproduce the flight scene with a jet pack. Two types of facial expressions can be reproduced by using the replacement part for the head and neck. Helmet parts are included, the fine markings on the suit are reproduced by tempo printing. Reproduce the communication scene with a replacement wrist and helmet parts can be attached and detached. "