Bring Home Pac-Man With New Replica Figure From Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations has been revealing a nice assortment of Pac-Man collectibles lately. It looks like we are getting our final reveal as they announce their new Proplica Pac-Man figure. This figure is set to be an exact replica of the digital hero as seen in the iconic NAMCO video game. This electronic collectible has a wheel on the bottom that will allow Pac-Man to move. His mouth will have opening and closing functionality and will play the iconic "waka waka" sound effect straight from the video game. If he moves around long enough, collectors will be greeted with a special "coffee break" mode that will play some elegant music. He will stand 3" tall and come with a special pedestal that will be able to display Pac-Man in both open and closed mouth positions. This is one replica of that really will make your gaming collection stand out.

The Pac-Man replica from Tamashii Nations is packed with detail and will be a unique collectible for your growing gaming collection. This figure is packed with great detail, arcade sounds, and a realistic movement to let gamers relive the classic game in real life. Pre-orders for the Proplica Pac-Man are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find more info on him and other upcoming Pac-Man collectibles here. We do know that he is a release in June 2021, and it will be priced at roughly $37.

"PROPLICA: Pac-Pak Pac-Man – Introducing Pac-Man, which looks like it's jumping out of the arcade world. When you move the roller at the bottom of the product, the mouth opens and closes and you hear the sound of eating ghosts and cookies! If you keep eating, you will hear a coffee break sound! Dedicated pedestal is included. Introducing the latest development technology for collector's items to the know-how of commercializing a number of props in the play, which are represented by transformation items. Developed as a product for adults that pursues even more "real feeling". The mouth is crisp in conjunction with the rollers! The game sound also sounds!"